Trains cancelled as emergency services deal with incident

A statement on the Northern Rail websitre reads: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident in the Skipton to Shipley area, services are currently unable to run.

"At the present time we have no estimation as to when the incident will be resolved however we will provide updates as we recieve them."

