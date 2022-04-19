All lines are blocked and disruption is expected until at least 10am.
Trains cancelled between Leeds and Harrogate as emergency services called to incident
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, 07:54
How does it affect my service?
Train services running through Leeds and Harrogate will be cancelled or delayed until at least 10am.
While emergency services deal with the incident, all trains are suspended in both directions of travel.
The first service affected was the 6.05am train from Leeds to York, delayed between Horsforth and Weeton.
Northern ticket holders are able to travel on Northern services between Leeds and York via Crossgates.
Road transport has been requested to run between Harrogate and Leeds.
For customers on station platforms, listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up-to-date train running information.
For live real time journey updates visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet @northernassist.
Emergency incident blocks line between Leeds and Harrogate
Trains between Leeds and Harrogate are cancelled or delayed as emergency services deal with an incident.
We have contacted British Transport Police for more information on this incident.