Trains cancelled or delayed due to signalling fault at Sheffield station

Have your say

Trains have been cancelled and others are delayed because of a signalling fault at Sheffield railway station this morning.

Train operator Northern said the fault has led to the blockage of lines and that disruption is expected until around 7.30am.

Sheffield railway station

READ MORE: Man released over fatal crash in Sheffield, as police issue renewed appeal



CRIME: New photos released in hunt for Sheffield man wanted over ‘heinous’ murder

Network Rail staff are attempting to resolve the issue.

POLICE: Terrifying stash of weapons found during Sheffield drugs raid