Heavy rain is preventing trains from running between Leeds and Harrogate.

There is flooding on the tracks between near Weeton, and trains can no longer run on the Horsforth to Harrogate section.

Replacement buses are being organised and some trains are still operating on part of the route and terminating early.

Disruption is expected until around 3pm.

Last week, a landslip near Guiseley completely blocked the Leeds to Ilkley line until yesterday.