Emergency crews were called to a retail park in Bradford after a transit van caught fire inside a building.

The fire, at Royds Enterprise Park, in Future Fields, happened at about 7.50am today (Sunday).

Firefighters used three hose reels and six breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

One person inside the building suffered smoke inhalation and burns to their hands.

They were taken to hospital, a spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.