Transport top of the agenda for Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Leeds visit

Transport was top of the agenda when Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn visited Leeds to hear about the planned £500m redevelopment of the city’s main railway station.

Council leader Judith Blake and Network Rail spoke to him about their vision for creating a “hub of international significance”, integrating HS2 and transpennine Northern Powerhouse Rail high-speed trains as well as other local, regional and national services.

They were joined by the leaders of Bradford and Wakefield councils, West Yorkshire Combined Authority representatives and Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald.

Mr Corbyn said: “Chris Grayling said the North should take control of their own infrastructure. That’s exactly what’s happening in Leeds, and they’re calling on the Government to support them.

“The next Labour government will invest at least £10bn to build a Crossrail for the North to link our great Northern regions, and bring our railways back into public hands so they’re run in interests of the many, not the few.”