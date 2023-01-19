The Coastliner 840 bus service is offering a £2 trip and these are the best stops to take on your way to Scarborough and Whitby along this route.

The new Coastliner 840 bus fare is part of a government-funded Help for Household scheme and the maximum single fare for any one-way bus journey on this bus will be reduced to £2. This includes the marathon 84-mile journey from Leeds to Whitby, which has been voted Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route in a national poll of bus passengers.

From January to March 2023, the £2 single bus fare will be available at any time, anywhere and on any day and can be paid by cash or contactless card as well as on the free Transdev Go app. As such, tourism experience company Route YC has compiled a list of the eight highlights along the route.

Buses Minister, Richard Holden MP, said: “Bus travel remains the most popular form of public transport in England, making up around half of all journeys. That’s why we’re investing £60 million to cap single bus fares at £2 to support every passenger and help get people back on the bus.

199 steps. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

"With the scheme set to take two million car journeys off the road, it’s fantastic to see so many bus operators signing up to the fare cap, helping people to ‘Get Around for £2’ between the start of January and the end of March.”

CEO of Coastliner, Alex Hornby, said: “Thanks to our continued partnership with industry partners and UK government, we are delighted to be able to offer this amazing promotion to our customers throughout Yorkshire, Lancashire, and Greater Manchester, starting in January 2023.”

Best stops on the way to Scarborough and Whitby along Coastliner 840 bus route

Whitby Abbey and 199 steps

Goathland train. (Pic credit: Route YC)

Once you’ve stopped off at Whitby on the bus, you can take a historic trip at one of the town’s most famous landmarks and attractions, the 199 steps and Whitby Abbey.

The challenging climb is worth it as you will be met with incredible views of the town and coastline. Once you are at the top, you can explore the remains of the 13th century Gothic Abbey, which has towered above the town of Whitby for 700 years.

Ruswarp

The Coastliner bus stops at the quaint village of Ruswarp, just a short journey from Whitby.

Scarborough North Bay. (Pic credit: Route YC)

The small village is a perfect location to explore with families, as there is everything from an indoor play area for the children, pleasure boats and canoes to a miniature steam railway.

Goathland

Goathland is a stunning moorland village and a must see on the Coastliner bus route. It is home to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, famous for being the location where ‘Hogsmead’ was filmed in the Harry Potter franchise.

Visitors can spend the day watching the steam trains pass by or take a walk along the Rail Trail to Grosmont via Beck Hole.

The Rail Trail from Goathland to Grosmont combines a signposted three-and-half mile walk down the old railway line with visitors able to take a ride back on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Mallyan Spout Waterfall

This attraction is located on the outskirts of Goathland and also a stop on the Coastliner route.

It is the perfect place for some scenic photography; there is a wooded valley and trail before reaching the cascading waterfall, making this a lovely spot for hikers and those who have pet dogs.

Peasholm Park

Whilst taking the bus to Scarborough, visitors can explore Peasholm Park, which can be visited all year-round.

Entrance into the park is free and it is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It is the perfect venue for a family day out, with well-behaved dogs on leads also welcome. The park has a natural glen with a stream running through it which ends at a beautiful lake at the bottom, with different paths available to explore.

Southcliffe Gardens

Southcliffe Gardens in Scarborough has a garden collection including the Spa Gardens, Italian Gardens, Prince of Wales Gardens, the Rose Garden, Holbeck Gardens, and the Shuttleworth Gardens.

Guests can explore the twisting trails that descend a significant slope from the Esplanade to the Seafront, and admire the beautiful trees, shrubs and unique structures displayed there.

Scarborough South Bay

The seaside resort of Scarborough has beautiful beaches with the South Bay being a popular choice for families.

There are plenty of things for children to get occupied with from making sand castles, taking a dip in the water, going on a donkey ride or playing at the amusement arcade.

You have also got an array of choices of cuisine to choose from as the Bay is backed by cafes, ice cream parlours and shops.

Scarborough North Bay

Scarborough’s North Bay beach is perfect for water sport fanatics, especially surfers and it is the place to visit if you are interested in seeing and enjoying nothing but the sand and sea.