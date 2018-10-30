A1(M) northbound closure: Motorway fully reopened after two crashes near Allerton Park Interchange

Police have fully reopened the A1(M) northbound following two crashes near the Allerton Park Interchange in North Yorkshire.

The motorway had been closed between junction 46 (Wetherby) and junction 48 (Boroughbridge), with the closure later scaled back to cover a single lane between junctions 47 (Allerton Park) and 48.

The closures followed two crashes during the early hours, one of which left a lorry driver seriously injured.

Heavy traffic was also reported on the A64 near York as a result of the earlier diversions.

Bus operator CityZap said its service between Leeds and York had been disrupted by around 40 minutes.

