The A15 Humber Bridge motorway is closed to high sided vehicles in both directions due to strong winds.

The motorway is closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles and traffic wishing to use the northbound A15 are advised to head west on the A180 onto the M180.

At the end of the M180, you can join the M18 north and at the end of that motorway take the M62 eastbound and then onto the A63 eastbound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For southbound traffic follow the above route in reverse: A63 west, M62 west and exit at J35 onto the M18 south. Exit at J5 and take the M180 eastbound and continue to the A180.

Stock image of the Humber Bridge. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

For further information, you can visit the National Highways website and travel apps, or via its X (formerly Twitter) feed.