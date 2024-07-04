A15 Humber Bridge closure: East Yorkshire motorway closed in both directions to high sided vehicles due to strong winds
The motorway is closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles and traffic wishing to use the northbound A15 are advised to head west on the A180 onto the M180.
At the end of the M180, you can join the M18 north and at the end of that motorway take the M62 eastbound and then onto the A63 eastbound.
For southbound traffic follow the above route in reverse: A63 west, M62 west and exit at J35 onto the M18 south. Exit at J5 and take the M180 eastbound and continue to the A180.
For further information, you can visit the National Highways website and travel apps, or via its X (formerly Twitter) feed.
The 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to date information on 0300 123 5000.
