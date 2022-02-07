The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was hit at around 10.05pm last night (Feb 6) on the A168 near Topcliffe, near to the service station on the northbound carriageway.

North Yorkshire Police said the man was 'in a collision' witha white Skoda. He was taken taken to the James Cook hospital at Middlesbrough.

The force said his injuries are 'serious but not life threatening'.

A man was seriously injured in the crash on A168

The northbound carriageway was closed until 2.45am this morning.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the events surrounding it is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police with information. This can be done by calling 101, selecting option 2, and asking for PC 174 David Minto.

"Alternatively you can email [email protected] If you wish to provide information anonymously this can be done by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.