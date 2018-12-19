A19 closed near Happy Haddock at Deighton due to serious crash

Drivers are being warned that the A19 is closed in both directions at Deighton as emergency services respond to a serious crash.

The York North Neighbourhood Policing team said its officers were dealing with a serious collision near the Happy Haddock.

Also in news: Woman hit by car outside Aldi in Harrogate was left with broken leg



It said the road was blocked in both directions, so driver should seek alternative routes.

North Yorkshire Police's control room also issued advice about the ongoing incident via Twitter, adding: "The road looks likely to be closed for some time so please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal."

Also in news: ‘Biodiversity of National Parks is not good enough’, Dales authority warns