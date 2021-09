The A19 near Thirsk

A motorbike and a car collided between Great Thirkleby and Carlton Husthwaite, near Thirsk, at around 6.20am.

North Yorkshire Police have not yet given an update on the injuries sustained by those involved.

The stretch between the two villages is closed in both directions and will be shut for several hours.