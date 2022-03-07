Highways England said a closure was in place between junction 45 (Boston Spa) and junction 44 (Bramham) due a traffic collision.
It said traffic officers are working to get all vehicles moved to the hard shoulder.
Traffic is queuing as far back as junction 47 (Knaresborough), with delays of 15 minutes against expected traffic.
Meanwhile, delays of around 10 minutes are being reported on the northbound carriageway between junction 44 and junction 45 as drivers pass the crash scene.
West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.