A1M in Leeds in tailbacks warning as traffic officers issue statement

Traffic officers have warned drivers of congestion on the A1M motorway in Leeds.

Highways England said that congestion is affecting the A1M from Junction 43 (Leeds) to Junction 44 (Rothwell).

There is also congestion on the A64 around the Tadcaster area of York.

A spokesman said: "#A1M J43 #Leeds to J44 #Rothwell northbound we are picking up congestion in this area. Please note there is also congestion on the #A64 around the area of #Tadcaster and #York

"Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey."

Elsewhere, police are currently attending reports of a pedestrian on the slip road of the M621 in Leeds.