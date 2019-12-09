A1M motorway closed in Yorkshire as crews battle load of batteries on fire in HGV - traffic warning

Have your say

The A1M motorway has been closed near Wetherby after crews were called to battle a lorry fire caused by a load of batteries.

The A1M has been shut southbound between Junction 47 Harrogate/Knaresborough and Junction 46 Wetherby while firefighters battle the blaze, which is a load of batteries on fire.

A spokesman said: "The #A1M is now CLOSED between J47 #Harrogate #Knaresborough #A59 and J46 #Wetherby. Firefighters continue their efforts to extinguish to HGV fire. The vehicle was carrying batteries so this may take some time. Diversion via the #A168

"The A1M remains CLOSED J47 to J46 whilst our firefighting colleagues @NorthYorksFire @WYFRS continue to pull apart to load to get it fully extinguished.

"Diversion via #A168 from either J47 or J48."

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area due to the smash.