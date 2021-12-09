The National Highways Agency for Yorkshire announced that the A1M is closed southbound between J49 at Ripon and J48 at Boroughbridge at 9.50am.

The road was closed following a single vehicle crash, with all emergency services - including the air ambulance - working at the scene.

“Please allow extra time for your journey as delays of 30 minutes on the approach,” it advised on Twitter.

The A1(M) has been closed by police following the crash

Just before noon, National Highways tweeted the incident was currently causing approximately four miles of congestion on the A1M southbound between J51 at Leeming Bar and J49 at Dishforth.

This would add at least 30 minutes to normal journey times, it noted, and resources have been deployed to assist with traffic management.

“Police and National Highways traffic officers are in the process of turning traffic caught within the closure via the rear of the queue. Please await instruction before turning,” the Agency advised drivers.

“This incident is expected to be protracted and the carriageway is to remain closed for collision investigations.”

Road users are advised to follow the solid black diamond diversion symbol on road signs.

Driving South, exit the A1M at J49

At the junction turn left onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 300 yards

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168 (Boroughbridge). Proceed along this road for approximately 100 yards

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit to re-join the A1(M) Southbound.

From A168;

Driving South/West exit the A168 dual carriageway at Dishforth.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles.

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles

At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A168. Proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile.