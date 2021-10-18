A1(M) traffic: Road expected to be closed for several hours due to serious crash

The A1(M) in North Yorkshire is expected to be closed for a number of hours following a serious crash.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Monday, 18th October 2021, 6:48 am
Updated Monday, 18th October 2021, 6:50 am

North Yorkshire Police said at around 4.30am this morning (Oct 18) that they had closed the round in the southbound direction between junction 51 and 50.

The force said the crash happened at around 2.20am, and said the road was expected to be closed for 'several hours'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Highways England said they were at the scene and working to reopen the road but they did not have a timescale for when that might happen.

The A1(M) is closed southbound between junction 51 and 50

Police said anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or have any information, should call them on 101.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.

North Yorkshire PoliceNorth YorkshirePoliceEnglandYorkshire