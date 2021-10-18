North Yorkshire Police said at around 4.30am this morning (Oct 18) that they had closed the round in the southbound direction between junction 51 and 50.

The force said the crash happened at around 2.20am, and said the road was expected to be closed for 'several hours'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highways England said they were at the scene and working to reopen the road but they did not have a timescale for when that might happen.

The A1(M) is closed southbound between junction 51 and 50

Police said anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or have any information, should call them on 101.