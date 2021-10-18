North Yorkshire Police said at around 4.30am this morning (Oct 18) that they had closed the round in the southbound direction between junction 51 and 50.
The force said the crash happened at around 2.20am, and said the road was expected to be closed for 'several hours'.
Highways England said they were at the scene and working to reopen the road but they did not have a timescale for when that might happen.
Police said anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or have any information, should call them on 101.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.