The A61 into Leeds City Centre has been closed and traffic is queuing through Hunslet this morning following an accident.

The AA reported that the A61 inbound at South Accommodation Road was closed following the accident around 8.10am.

One lane was initially blocked but a full road closure has since been put in place.

West Yorkshire Police has been asked for information.