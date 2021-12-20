A63 crash takes roundabout partially out of action, Hull drivers advised to allow extra journey time

The incident, which occurred on Saturday December 18 on the A63/A1165 Garrison Roundabout, led to lights at the roundabout being taken out of use.

This means that drivers heading south on the A1165 are currently unable to use the roundabout to travel west along the A63.

Instead, vehicles are being diverted eastbound to the neighbouring Mount Pleasant North roundabout where they can turn around and continue westbound.

National Highways Operations Manager Andy Kippax said: “The Garrison Roundabout is a complex one with many signals which means we're not in a position to replace them with temporary lights until the permanent ones can be fixed.

“Ordinarily, traffic coming down the A1165 to turn right would cross the A63. Unfortunately, that manoeuvre is not possible without the lights in place.

“While we work to resolve the issue, traffic will need to take a short 500-metre diversion eastbound to then turn at the next roundabout.