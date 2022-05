Traffic on the A63 westbound between the A1165 and the A1079 Hull has been halted due to a collision.

The westbound carriageway between the Victoria Dock roundabout and the Castle Street junction is expected to be closed until at least early afternoon, according to Humberside Police.

National Highways announced the road closure at approximately 8.50am.

File image of police vehicles

"Please be patient we'll try and get you moving soon," they said.