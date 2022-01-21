A64 upgrade: Highways Agency engineer admits Rillington bypass plans 'not on the cards' during dualling debate

A North Yorkshire County Council meeting heard almost two years after the Government announced a £300m upgrade of the A64 between York and Scarborough would be among schemes to be considered for funding after 2025, potential improvements remain clouded by uncertainty.

The calls for clarity come two months after HIghways England started gathering residents’ feedback over options to create a dual carriageway on the A64 between Hopgrove Junction and Barton-le-Willows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year it was announced a final proposal would be submitted to the Department of Transport for consideration alongside 32 schemes across the country, with a final decision expected in 2024.

The A64 at Rillington

However, a meeting of the authority’s transport, economy and environment scrutiny committee heard fears time was running out to meet the deadline.

During a Highways England update on road improvements, the meeting heard councillors express surprise £8m of improvements, such as drainage work, resurfacing and junction improvements had been unveiled last year, but no mention had been made of A64 schemes to bypass Rillington, dual the road north-east of York or “long overdue” changes at Golden Hill, Malton.

When asked about the situation, Highways England area manager Paul Mitchinson told the meeting there were A64 safety schemes at feasibility stage concerning average speed cameras and seven road-side refuges for pedestrians, which could be installed by 2024.

Mr MItchinson said: “We do have safety schemes on the board at the moment to improve safety of the existing, but no I must concede as things stand my understanding is that the major schemes are not yet on the drawing board.

“As things stand there is nothing on the cards for Rillington bypass at this time.”

Coun David Jeffels said talks had been ongoing about improving the A64 throughout his 40 years as a councillor, but the time had now come for the government to give a definite date for the works.

He said the government needed to commit to “proper engineering work rather than tinkering” to address the route’s poor accident record.

Coun Jeffels said: “Even if an eary go-ahead was given for the dual carriageway you’ve still got land acquisition, probably compulsory purchase of land and it being designed, so you are talking about two years at least to get the scheme approved on paper.

“I think we are being fobbed off. There is a growing feeling that if this road had been in the south of England these improvements would have been done quite a long time ago. Successive governmens have recognised there is a need for it but it hasnt been followed up with finance to carry out the work.”

“We keep being told it’s on the drawing board, but there’s just no sign of any improvement. The A64, I think it’s fair to say, must now have the worst accident record of any major road in the north of England.