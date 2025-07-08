Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of five road projects in the North and the Midlands that has been given the green light by Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander today.

Campaigners have long called for the A66, which is the main artery connecting North Yorkshire with the North West, to be dualled, citing road safety concerns.

It is a well-used route, but has several single carriageway sections between Scotch Corner and Penrith that can lead to dangerous overtaking.

Richmond and Northallerton MP Rishi Sunak has been one of the ardent campaigners for dualling, recently saying: “The A66’s safety record is poor – 12 people died using it in 2023 and the route has 50 per cent more casualties than the average for a road of this type.”

Work on the upgrade was due to start this year after being approved by the previous government led by Mr Sunak, but this was halted by Labour as part of a review of major infrastructure projects.

Today Ms Alexander confirmed the road would be dualled in its entirety, saying: “Transport is the backbone of our economy, which is why we are giving them the record funding boost they need, putting taxpayer’s money where it matters most and making every day journeys easier.

Bridge on the A66 Cumbria, England, United Kingdom. (Photo by Giles Barnard/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

“With over £92bn investment, including the biggest ever boost for city regions in the North and Midlands, we’re delivering the schemes that fast-track economic growth and jobs, connect communities, and will help us build 1.5m new homes, as we deliver our plan for change.

“We’re forging ahead with the vital new transport infrastructure Britain needs, and improving what we’ve already got, to deliver a new era of renewal and opportunity.”

The Government said the works will cut around 12 minutes off journey times.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, said: "After 14 years of false starts and bogus promises, the Labour Government have put to bed any speculation about the future of dualling the A66 Northern Trans-Pennine Project and improving access at Scotch Corner."

"This is a strong commitment to East-West connectivity in the North, improving journey times for motorists and reducing the number of horrific crashes we see on this stretch of road."

"I'll keep pressing on to ensure we see investment into other major schemes in York and North Yorkshire, such as the dualling of the York Outer Ring Road and the A64 between Hopgrove and Barton-le-Willows."

Kevin Hollinrake, the MP for Thirsk and Malton, accused Labour of snubbing the A64 again, the single-lane road between York and Scarborough.

“It is absolutely infuriating that once again the A64 has been overlooked,” he told The Yorkshire Post.

“We’ve been campaigning for over a decade to get this vital route dualled, and despite countless promises and clear economic arguments, the East Coast corridor of our region continues to be ignored.”

Ms Alexander also announced funding for a new station at Haxby, North Yorkshire, which will provide easy access for commuters to travel to York and Leeds.

York Outer MP Luke Charters said: “I am delighted to secure funding from the Government for Haxby Station in York Outer - a project I’ve been tirelessly advocating for since being elected.