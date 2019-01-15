Accident on M62 in Huddersfield causing major delays and queuing traffic

Have your say

An accident on the M62 in Huddersfield has close done lane and traffic to queue ahead of rush hour.

One lane of the westbound carriageway is blocked at junction 23 for New Hey Road.

M62 stock image

It was originally thought to be a broken down car that was blocking the lane, however it is now confirmed to be an accident.

READ MORE: Every mobile speed camera location in Leeds from Monday January 14

Lane three of three is blocked.

More to follow.

You can get all of the latest updates on Yorkshire's motorway network by joining our new Facebook group here.