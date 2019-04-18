All the Leeds road closures for Tour de Yorkshire 2019 listed in full

The spectacular Tour de Yorkshire is heading back to Leeds on May 5 for the 2019 event.

The annual spectacular is always a fantastic event welcomed in the city.

Roads will be closed in Leeds for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019

However, the one teensy downside is the slight disruption on some roads in the city centre and along the route - so it's better to be prepared for road closures and know where you can and can't travel in Leeds for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019 weekend.

The Leeds road closures for Tour de Yorkshire 2019 in full

All city centre roads will be closed in Leeds on Sunday, May 5

The Men’s race will start in Halifax 12.35hrs. It reaches the following locations at:

Roads will be closed in Leeds for the Tour de Yorkshire 2019

· Otley by about 4.30pm - road closure likely to be 4pm to 5/5.20pm

· Cookridge by about 4.40pm- road closure likely to be 4pm-5.30pm

· Leeds outer ring road (A6120 at Spen Lane) by about 4.50pm (road closure likely to be 4.20pm to 5.45pm

· Leeds City Centre finish at 5pm. City centre closures will be in place all day and will be kept in place until race infrastructure has been removed in the evening (10pm). Access to LGI, Nuffield and the police station will be maintained from the A660 via Portland Way.

A&E will be signed as normal for major events.

The Caravan Is scheduled to stop in Otley at about 3pm and Tinshill at about 3.20pm.

Sporting Points

East Chevin Road, Otley, (from the bottom junction with the Birdcage Walk to the junction with Bramhope Old Lane) is a King of the Mountain section. This road will be closed from early morning until the spectators have safely dispersed after the men’s race. Access will be maintained to/from residences except during the race closure periods, under steward control.

Tinshill Road, is a Sprint section. This road will only close as part of the roiling road closures for the race. There will be a short section of barriers and inflatable ‘Y’s at the side of the road to mark the point.

Want to know about all the road closures across Yorkshire? Right this way...