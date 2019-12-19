All traffic being held on M62 near Leeds after multi-vehicle crash causes three-lane closure

Have your say

A three-lane closure on the M62 is causing traffic chaos for commuters.

The M62 westbound between J26 for Chain Bar and J25 for Brighouse is currently at a temporary standstill due to the crash.

M62

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash shortly before 7am.

Four miles of congestion has built up - expected to add up to 45 minutes on to usual journey times.

Highways England tweeted: "If travelling in #WestYorkshire this morning pls be aware this collision #M62 westbound is causing LONG DELAYS.

"There are approx. 4 miles of congestion which is expected to add 30 - 45mins onto usual journey times. #Leeds #Huddersfield #Bradford motorists plan ahead."