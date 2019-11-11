Amended timetables on Yorkshire train lines as customers advised not to travel on certain routes

Amended timetables will operate on Yorkshire train lines - as one station remains closed due to flood waters.

Rotherham Central is still unable to operate due to heavy flooding in the past week.

Flooding at Coningsborough

Some rail services are set to return to South Yorkshire this morning, though Northern will be running amended timetables on most lines.

Work is still ongoing to prepare the tracks, but Northern anticipates it will be able to run services to most areas.

Northern said 'conditions remain challenging' and a reduced service will operate on several routes until further notice.

Customers across the network are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead as there remains potential for disruption to services and timetables may be amended on some routes.

Customers are advised not to travel on the following routes until further notice:

Doncaster - Scunthorpe, a full service is expected to run from Monday morning, though delays may be possible due to residual issues following flooding at Kirk Sandall.

Sheffield - Hull, flooding continues to cause issues, but an hourly service will operate between Doncaster and Hull from Monday morning. Services from Scarborough and Bridlington will terminate at Hull.

Sheffield - Doncaster, there will be an hourly service between Doncaster and Sheffield from Monday morning which will call at all stations apart from Rotherham Central.

Sheffield - Leeds via Moorthorpe, flooding at Rotherham Central means services will not call at Rotherham until further notice. The line at Rotherham will be closed until at least Tuesday.

Passengers are advised to listen for announcements and check information screens for up dates where possible for your service today.