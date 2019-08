Have your say

Animals on the track have caused severe delays on the rail system in West Yorkshire.

National Rail said: "There are animals on the line between Guiseley and Ilkley and as a safety precaution this line is blocked.

"Trains between Bradford Forster Sqaure and Ilkley may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes."

There are large delays at Leeds station.

National rail later tweeted to confirm the animals had been removed from the track, however disruption is expected until 8pm.