Active Travel England (ATE) will be responsible for driving up the standards of cycling and walking infrastructure and managing the national active travel budget, awarding funding for projects that improve both health and air quality.

Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Chris Boardman is to take on the role of interim national commissioner while the DfT undertakes a recruitment exercise for a permanent staff.

ATE will be based in York from summer of this year, with the search for a building still ongoing. Final staff numbers are expected to number just under 100.

York city centre

The news is another welcome jobs boost for York, after the government last year confirmed 200 new Cabinet Office jobs are set to move to the city in the next five years.

In November last year, it was revealed that advanced discussions were underway to bring a further 2,250 Cabinet Office jobs to the York Central Development.

City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said the “skilled and exciting jobs” were a “welcome boost” to the city.

He added: “This is a great vote of confidence in York and our already existing skills in the sector.

“York is rightly recognised as one of the best places to live, work and visit in the UK and is renowned for its diverse culture, rich heritage, great transport links and a booming business sector.

“York has much to offer to any relocated office function, particularly one that will hopefully see our efforts to make York even greener and cleaner by investing in active and sustainable transport infrastructure supported by this new team.

“Supporting sustainable transport across York is key to tackling some of the major challenges facing our city – carbon reduction, congestion and air quality.”

The Government is today also announcing £5.5 million of new funding for local authorities, train operators and businesses across the country to encourage various active travel schemes.

Active travel commissioner for England Chris Boardman said: “The positive effects of high levels of cycling and walking are clearly visible in pockets around the country where people have been given easy and safe alternatives to driving. Perhaps most important of all, though, it makes for better places to live while helping both the NHS and our mission to decarbonise.”

“The time has come to build on those pockets of best practice and enable the whole nation to travel easily and safely around their neighbourhoods without feeling compelled to rely on cars.”

Active travel Minister Trudy Harrison said: “Cycling and walking is not only beneficial for our health and the environment, but can also be great fun and is a brilliant way to connect communities.