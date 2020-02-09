Bradford city centre at risk of being dropped from Northern Powerhouse Rail project

Northern leaders are at loggerheads with the Government over fears that its approach to the region's flagship infrastructure scheme risks undermining support for key parts of the project, The Yorkshire Post has learned.

Transport for the North is lobbying the Department for Transport to make changes to a planned consultation document on a £39bn high speed Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) scheme before it is published in the coming days.

And a leaked email from chief executive Barry White, seen by this newspaper, says the crucial report "still remains short of where we would like it to be."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a high speed connecting Leeds and Manchester last summer as part of his high-profile courting of northern 'red wall' seats ahead of the General Election.

But northern leaders are adamant that to truly transform the northern economy NPR must have a stop in Bradford city centre and "significantly overhaul the rail links between other major economic centres including Sheffield, Hull and the North East".

It is understood that Transport the North is unwilling to jointly present the consultation with the Department for Transport and "continue to have concerns about the content and timing".

The email from Mr White sent on January 30 said: "We have been pressing for changes in the text and tone of the Government's proposed consultation document to better reflect the views of TfN members."

He said the Benefit-Cost Ratios in the document setting out the perceived value for money for some parts of the scheme "have not yet been fully worked up and which we feel risks undermining the case for certain options".

Mr White’s email also raises fears of a "lack of a firm commitment to building the whole network, and to concerns that the launch of consultation could be combined with announcements on HS2 to which we are not sighted."

The connection to Bradford is thought to be most at risk if the project is scaled back as the consultation featured different versions of NPR, some of which did not include a connection to Bradford or placed the connection outside of the city centre to save money.

Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: “Northern Powerhouse Rail must include a Bradford city centre station to connect this growing city and its surrounding towns to Manchester and Liverpool, as well as the North East and wider Yorkshire beyond on HS2.

“Developing options which exclude Bradford has delayed the project and expending more effort on ways not to build a new line will cause many business leaders to be frustrated. We need to have transformational ambitions; not more compromise or accepting limited capacity for the rest of the century.”

Local leaders called on Mr Johnson to approve a version of NPR that includes the whole of the region.

Bradford South MP Judith Cummins said NPR was an opportunity for the Government to “put its money where its mouth is” after its vocal commitment to support the north during the election.

She said: “NPR is crucial to make sure cities like Bradford are properly connected and that the northern economy is allowed to prosper effectively.

“Failing to include Bradford would be an enormous missed opportunity for future generations to crack the problem of connectivity. It would be letting the people of Bradford down.”

Gerald Jennings, president of Leeds Chamber of Commerce, said: “If there’s a significant scaling back of NPR it would be a slap in the face for the north. For Bradford not to be a part of the main line would be a major, major step back for the fifth largest city in the UK. It’s not good enough.

“If that’s what happens then we’d have to tell the Government ‘you’ve got it wrong’. I don’t think we can let this lie.”

A spokesperson for Transport for the North said: “We want Northern Powerhouse Rail to significantly overhaul the rail links between other major economic centres including Sheffield, Hull and the North East. By modernising the rail legacy left by the Victorians, we’d slash journey times, release more capacity for more trips by train, spark economic growth and help reduce the North’s carbon footprint.

“More than anything else we want to push ahead at speed. Northern Powerhouse Rail, with the right level of government commitment can start construction to upgrade routes in the mid-2020s.”

A spokeswoman for the Department for Transport said: "We do not comment on leaks or speculation.”