Bridge fails on M62 motorway and officers on scene at cracking bridge joint

Traffic officers are on scene on the M62 due to the failure of a bridge at its joints connecting two parts of the motorway.

One lane of the M62 is currently shut westbound (heading away from Leeds) between the two slip roads at junction 29.

The scene of the bridge failure on the M62

Highways England Traffic Officers are currently at the scene and assessing the damage to the bridge.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "J29 westbound between the slips. Lane 1 closed due to a bridge joint failure. #TrafficOfficers on scene."

In what has been a bad day for the M62, the motorway is still completely closed eastbound (coming into Leeds) from Huddersfield due to a multiple vehicle collision in which a man has been seriously injured and another man arrested.

