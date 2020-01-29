British Airways suspends all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect due to coronavirus outbreak

Have your say

British Airways has suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect after the Foreign Office warned against "all but essential travel" to the country because of the coronavirus.

The infection has now claimed more than 130 lives.

John Stillwell/PA Wire

In a statement, British Airways said: "We have suspended all flights to and from mainland China with immediate effect following advice from the Foreign Office against all but essential travel.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority.

"Customers due to travel to or from China in the coming days can find more information on ba.com."

BA operates daily flights to Shanghai and Beijing from Heathrow.