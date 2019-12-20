Buses on Christmas Day 2019: bus timetables in York over Christmas and New Year

The festive season will see York's public transport system under extra strain, as people travel to and from the homes of their family and friends.

But rail workers and bus drivers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect staff shortages.

This can have an effect on timings and availability of transport and may impact your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the details of every bus company operating in York, and given you a run down of their plans for the key dates over the holidays.

December 23

First City and University buses: Saturday service with additional early morning journeys.

First Park and Ride: Normal Monday - Friday service.

East Yorkshire: Weekday timetable

December 24

First City and University buses: Saturday service with additional early morning journeys, with a gradual reduction of services from 6pm and no services running after 8pm

First Park and Ride: A normal weekday service, with a gradual reduction of services from 6pm and no services running after 8pm

East Yorkshire: Weekday timetable with early evening finish

December 25

First City and University buses: No service

First Park and Ride: No service

East Yorkshire: No service

December 26

First City and University buses: Special Boxing Day services are in place for services 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9

First Park and Ride: Special Boxing Day services are in place for services 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9

East Yorkshire: X46/X47 special timetable

December 27

First City and University buses: A Saturday service with additional early morning journeys

First Park and Ride: A regular weekday service.

East Yorkshire: A regular Saturday service.

December 28

First City and University buses: A regular Saturday service.

First Park and Ride: A regular Saturday service.

East Yorkshire: A regular Saturday service.

December 29

First City and University buses: a regular Sunday service.

First Park and Ride: A regular Sunday service.

East Yorkshire: A regular Sunday service.

December 30

First City and University buses: Saturday service with additional early morning journeys.

First Park and Ride: A regular weekday service

East Yorkshire: Saturday service

December 31

First City and University buses: Saturday service with additional early morning journeys, with a gradual reduction of services from 6pm and no services running after 8pm

First Park and Ride: A regular weekday service, with a gradual reduction of services from 5pm and no services running after 6pm

East Yorkshire: Saturday timetable with early evening finish

January 1

First City and University buses: No service

First Park and Ride: No service

East Yorkshire: No service

January 2

First City and University buses: Normal Monday - Friday service resumes.

First Park and Ride: Normal Monday - Friday service resumes.

East Yorkshire: Normal Monday - Friday service resumes.