Buses on Christmas Day 2019: bus timetables in York over Christmas and New Year

The festive season will see York's public transport system under extra strain, as people travel to and from the homes of their family and friends.
But rail workers and bus drivers need a Christmas break too, and often timetables are amended around the holidays to reflect staff shortages.
This can have an effect on timings and availability of transport and may impact your travel plans. But fear not, we've brought together the details of every bus company operating in York, and given you a run down of their plans for the key dates over the holidays.
December 23
First City and University buses: Saturday service with additional early morning journeys.
First Park and Ride: Normal Monday - Friday service.
East Yorkshire: Weekday timetable
December 24
First City and University buses: Saturday service with additional early morning journeys, with a gradual reduction of services from 6pm and no services running after 8pm
First Park and Ride: A normal weekday service, with a gradual reduction of services from 6pm and no services running after 8pm
East Yorkshire: Weekday timetable with early evening finish
December 25
First City and University buses: No service
First Park and Ride: No service
East Yorkshire: No service
December 26
First City and University buses: Special Boxing Day services are in place for services 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9
First Park and Ride: Special Boxing Day services are in place for services 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9
East Yorkshire: X46/X47 special timetable
December 27
First City and University buses: A Saturday service with additional early morning journeys
First Park and Ride: A regular weekday service.
East Yorkshire: A regular Saturday service.
December 28
First City and University buses: A regular Saturday service.
First Park and Ride: A regular Saturday service.
East Yorkshire: A regular Saturday service.
December 29
First City and University buses: a regular Sunday service.
First Park and Ride: A regular Sunday service.
East Yorkshire: A regular Sunday service.
December 30
First City and University buses: Saturday service with additional early morning journeys.
First Park and Ride: A regular weekday service
East Yorkshire: Saturday service
December 31
First City and University buses: Saturday service with additional early morning journeys, with a gradual reduction of services from 6pm and no services running after 8pm
First Park and Ride: A regular weekday service, with a gradual reduction of services from 5pm and no services running after 6pm
East Yorkshire: Saturday timetable with early evening finish
January 1
First City and University buses: No service
First Park and Ride: No service
East Yorkshire: No service
January 2
First City and University buses: Normal Monday - Friday service resumes.
First Park and Ride: Normal Monday - Friday service resumes.
East Yorkshire: Normal Monday - Friday service resumes.