Calderdale transport and business schemes that will transform the borough in £3.3m funding bid

West Yorkshire Combined Authority will be asked to approve millions of pounds to drive forward two key schemes for Calderdale, when it meets in Leeds tomorrow (October 10).

Authority members, who include Leader of Calderdale Council Coun Tim Swift (Lab, Town), are being asked to approve £200,000 of development funding towards a new Halifax Bus Station and £3.1 million for Clifton Business Park Enterprise Zone, near Brighouse, to progress both schemes to full business case stage, and final costs in the case of Clifton.

The authority believes both schemes represent “high value for money” and so they are likely to be supported.

It is intended the new bus station will replace the existing one in Halifax town centre, delivering a station that can accommodate more passengers, with a new single fully enclosed passenger concourse and more shops and businesses there, improvements in real time information for passengers and better access.

Development and delivery of this project is dependent on securing funding as part of the West Yorkshire Transforming Cites Fund (TCF) bid to the Department for Transport (DfT), members have been told, with its inclusion in the bid expected to be confirmed by late November and the DfT decision on which projects will receive funding due next March.

If the project does not receive funding from the DfT, an alternative project may be considered to improve Halifax Bus Station as it is, say the briefing papers.

This money will allow preparation of the final business case but if they DfT funding does not come through may have to be recovered later.

Clifton Enterprise Zone aims to deliver high quality employment sites, offering 45,789 square metres of new floorspace for a range of businesses and warehousing and will include infrastructure works, including a new access road, and the establishment of a series of development plots.

It is indicated the scheme will cost £33.1 million, for which long term funding is currently being determined.

The £3.1 million will come from the authority’s Local Growth Fund, taking it to full business case with finalised costings, members have been told.

Both schemes should bring economic benefits to Calderdale and West Yorkshire, the authority believes.