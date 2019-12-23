Christmas 2019 bus times: timetables in Bradford over Christmas and the New Year

Public transport will be bustling over the Christmas period.

With most everyone heading home for the holidays, the UK's trains, planes and buses will be working overtime to bring everybody back together.

We might not be in for a white Christmas but you still don't want to get stranded over the holidays. Picture: Shutterstock

With the good folks that keep our buses running due some holiday time as well, you will find some services reduced over the festive period.

To keep your Christmas plans from grinding to a halt, here’s a quick guide to Hull’s bus timetable.

Christmas Eve

A Saturday service will operate with reduced service from 6pm and no departures after 8pm.

Come rain or shine, the buses will do their best to keep things moving over the holidays. Picture: First Bus

Christmas Day

National Express coaches will operate between Leeds and Bradford.

No other services will run.

Boxing Day

A special Boxing Day timetable will be in place with departures roughly every half hour between 9am and 6pm. Full details can be found here.

Friday 27 December

Saturday service will run.

Saturday 28 December

Normal Saturday service will run.

Sunday 29 December

Normal Sunday service will run.

Monday 30 December

Saturday service will run

New Year’s Eve

Buses will run to a Saturday service with reduced services from 6pm and no departures after 8pm.

New Year’s Day

No service

The bus services will then return to normal as of Thursday 2 January 2020.

For more information, visit the First Bus website.