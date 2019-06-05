Commuters have been warned about 'excessive noise' at Leeds Station

Have your say

Train passengers are being forewarned about loud machinery noises in the station as work gets underway.

Network Rail are carrying out major work to installing new overhead lines and signalling later this month.

The work involves drilling into the ground and will therefore produce loud noises which may affect nearby residents or late night commuters.

Shifts are scheduled for the work to be carried out from 11pm to 6am overnight on Saturday, June 22, and again at the same times each weekend until Sunday, July 7.

Train services will not be affected by the work.