A new expected reopening date for Corporation Road Bridge in Grimsby has been announced.

The 100-year-old bridge has been closed to motorists since February 2023.

Repairs were originally due to be completed by Christmas 2023. However, works revealed the Grade II-listed structure was in a worse state than previously thought.

The bridge looks now set to reopen in December 2026. This is after councillors discussed two options for its reopening on Wednesday (Oct 29).

At a special transport, infrastructure and strategic housing scrutiny panel, councillors were run through reopening dates and costs linked to two options to reopen the bridge. One involved its continued closure until all works were completed, the other opening up one lane and using temporary traffic lights to reopen it sooner.

Councillors recommended unanimously that the full continued closure option is chosen by cabinet, which would see the bridge’s expected reopening date as December 2026.

North East Lincolnshire Council’s leader, Coun Philip Jackson and the portfolio holder for highways, Coun Stewart Swinburn, have expressed their absolute frustration and anger with the ongoing situation over Corporation Bridge.

In a joint statement, they said: “We have taken charge, we are clear on accountability, and we have taken the right steps to ensure a situation like this doesn’t happen again.

“This situation is unacceptable, and we share the views of many local people. However we cannot turn back the clock and what is vital now is that we move on, we get this right and we return what is a highly important historical asset back to its former glory.”

The council announced in late August it had hired bridge restoration specialists Taziker to complete remaining repairs. Paul Evans, the council’s assistant director for infrastructure, housing, highways and transport, gave a presentation on the project to the scrutiny panel.

With the bridge’s continued full closure, overall refurbishment would be completed sooner. But its reopening to traffic would take longer, to December 2026.

To open up one lane with temporary traffic lights would lead to reopening by June 2026. It would prolong overall work, though, by four to seven months to April to September 2027. This is because of reduced bridge access with the live traffic, and fewer staff working due to this.

The costs for neither of the two options was disclosed during open session and only discussed behind closed doors, due to commercial sensitivities. However, Mr Evans stated the one lane reopening option would cost “£800,000 more”.

Councillors raised several concerns with the one lane reopening option. This included the wider traffic impact with potential tailbacks.

“I’m quite certain that option two is a dead duck,” said Coun Nick Pettigrew, of the one lane reopening scenario. He was not happy with an over year long wait for the bridge’s reopening either, and felt more should be done to explore reopening sooner. “Another year isn’t an option for us to consider along with no other option.”