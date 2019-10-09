Delays ease on M1 in South Yorkshire after multi-vehicle collision shut three lanes Queues on the M1 southbound after a multi-vehicle collision in South Yorkshire. Picture: Highways England/Motorway Cameras Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A multi-vehicle crash on the M1 southbound has been causing long delays this morning (Wednesday). The collision occurred near junction 35 near Sheffield earlier this morning closing three of four lanes. The scene has since been cleared Jeremy Corbyn pledges investment in better transport for Leeds and wider Yorkshire region