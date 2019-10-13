Delays expected on M62 and A1M as Ferrybridge cooling towers demolished

There will be delays on the M62 and A1M this morning as traffic is held for the demolition of Ferrybridge cooling towers.

Disruption is expected at around 11am as traffic is held on both major roads.

The A1M southbound between Junction 42 at Selby Fork and Junction 41 at Homfireld is closed to all traffic until noon.

Delays are also expected on the A162, which will also be closed during the demolition, and surrounding roads as people travel to watch.

Four of the station's remaining seven towers will be demolished in the 'blow down' event today.

The 375ft towers have stood watch over the town for more than 50 years and are widely considered a local landmark.

Thousands of people gathered to watch the demolition of tower six in July, and many more are expected to watch as a further four towers are reduced to rubble.

An exact time for demolition has not been disclosed, but homes in the area are being evacuated from 9am.

