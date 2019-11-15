Delays on M1 after multi-vehicle crash and oil spill during rush hour

Have your say

There are delays on the M1 after a multi-vehicle crash during rush hour which resulted in a large oil spill.

Highways England reported the crash shortly after 5pm on the M1 southbound, between Junction 41 at Carrgate, Wakefield and Junction 42 at Lofthouse (M62).

The crash left vehicles stranded on the outside lane and traffic officers held all traffic while a large amount of debris was cleared from the scene.

Lanes one and two have since reopened, but lanes three and four remain closed due to the oil spill. Clear-up crews are at the scene to treat the spillage.

Highways England warned drivers to expect considerable delays in the area and to plan all journeys.

