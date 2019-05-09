Delays on major route into Halifax as traffic light failure causes chaos

Drivers have once again been experiencing delays in Halifax this morning (Thursday) after a signal failure causes queues on a major route into Halifax.

Traffic lights at the junction of New Bank and Beacon Hill Road have been spending more time on red than usual, letting a small number of cars through. This is causing queues of at least one mile.

Drivers travelling into Halifax have experienced queues back to The Stump Cross Inn on Godley Lane.

It has been reported that journeys between Stump Cross and the junction at New Bank have taken up to 45 minutes.

This has happened several times over the last fortnight and has frustrated commuters with long delays.

