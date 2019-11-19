Dozens object to 24/7 petrol station and store plan at roundabout near Beverley

Opinion is divided over plans for a petrol station which opponents say will blight the countryside on the way into Beverley.

BP Oil wants to build a filling station and store on an unallocated site on the Killingwoldgraves roundabout near Bishop Burton, on the way into Beverley.

The approach to the Killingwoldgraves Roundabout from the A1035

The site is at the junction of the A1174 York Road, the A1079 to York and Hull, the A1035 and Killingwoldgraves Lane.

Objectors say the “bland and poorly designed” scheme will “urbanise a greenfield site on the entrance to Beverley from the Wolds.”

A mature tree and hedgerow face the axe to make way for the development which would operate 24 hours a day.

Bishop Burton and Walkington parish councils have objected as has Beverley Civic Society and 86 letters against have also been submitted, with concerns including the impact on local shops, highway safety and the environment.

The road into Beverley from the roundabout Picture: Google Maps

However there has been support from 12 people and a petition from 51 homes saying they would welcome the station and store, which would bring “much needed choice” for shoppers.

Planners are recommending the go-ahead at a meeting on Monday saying the proposals are in a “sustainable and accessible” location and would serve “an identified need for roadside facilities” west of Beverley.

They claim although it will sell a range of convenience goods it will not “significantly compete” with shops in nearby villages.

The proposals include a right-hand turning lane on the A1174 with a pedestrian island and the road would have to be widened on the north side.

The highways department and a consultant, who were involved in the recent upgrade of the roundabout, say although it will increase the amount of traffic at peak times it will not have a “severe impact”.