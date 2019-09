Have your say

A man has been reported for summons after being caught doing 132mph on the Humber Bridge in the early hours of Thursday.

Humber Roads Policing said the man had been spotted on the A15, overtaking an unmarked police car.

He continued to drive at high speed despite the heavy rain - and was clocked doing 132mph in a 50mph limit on the bridge at 5.17am.

Police said his excuse was that he "was late for work".