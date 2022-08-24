Drivers asked to avoid area after crash near Humber Bridge
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area around Humber Bridge following a crash.
Humberside Police said it was attending a crash about a mile before the bridge on the A15.
A statement said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the A15 Barton Upon Humber. This is approximately 1 mile before the Humber Bridge. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while we deal with the incident."
More to follow.