Drivers asked to avoid area after crash near Humber Bridge

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area around Humber Bridge following a crash.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 6:41 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 6:43 am

Humberside Police said it was attending a crash about a mile before the bridge on the A15.

A statement said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the A15 Barton Upon Humber. This is approximately 1 mile before the Humber Bridge. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while we deal with the incident."

More to follow.

The A15 is closed near Humber Bridge
