Drivers in Keighley warned of disruption as major roadworks get underway

Motorists are being warned to expect major disruption as a £10.3m scheme gets underway to turn a congested road in Keighley into a dual carriageway.

Contractor Howard Civil Engineering Ltd will be on Hard Ings Road next Tuesday to carry out preparation works for the scheme, which will take over a year to complete.

The stretch is the only section of the A650 between Bradford and Keighley, and which also links Skipton to the Pendle area of Lancashire, which is not already a dual carriageway.

Funded through the £1bn West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, the scheme is designed to cut delays and improve air quality for road users and residents.

Work includes widening the road to two lanes in each direction, with an extra lane for traffic approaching the Beechcliffe roundabout on the A629, where new traffic lights will be installed.

Bradford Council said workers would try and maintain two lanes but at times temporary traffic lights and road closures would be needed.

The work also means Lawkholme Lane will have to be closed, which is likely to cause “significant” delays.

Motorists are advised to leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternatives.

A Bradford Council spokesperson said: “This scheme is designed to make improvements to air quality in the area and reduce journey times at this congested bottleneck for both residents and road users including motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

“We realise that this work will cause quite major disruption to those living and working in and travelling through the area, but the improvements are necessary and will be worth it.

“The whole scheme allows us to take the opportunity to make the road safer and enhance the quality of this stretch of road.”