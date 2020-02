Have your say

Elland Bridge and the surrounding roads have been closed due to a 'police incident'.

In a tweet, Calderdale Council confirmed the bridge was closed to commuters this morning (Tuesday).

Elland Bridge

They urged drivers to avoid the area.

The tweet said: "Elland Bridge is closed due to a police incident.

"All the roads leading up to the bridge are also closed including Saddleworth Road, Briggate, Park Road/Halifax Road and Exley Lane.

"Please avoid the area if you can until further notice."