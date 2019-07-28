Emergency repair works on A1 causing traffic chaos with delays of up to an hour

Have your say

A road closure on the A1 is causing traffic chaos for drivers - with tailbacks of up to an hour.

The AA reported: "Road closed due to emergency repairs on A1(M) Southbound from J42 A63 (Selby Fork) to J41 M62 J32A."

Drivers reported not moving for 'up to an hour' due to the closure.

The AA live map shows very heavy traffic on all adjoining roads.

The closure was first reported by the AA at 7.52am and traffic has built since.

The M62 near Xscape is also very heavy with traffic due to the road closure.