Emergency services due to evacuate 650 passengers in Yorkshire from three trains trapped in East Coast Mainline disruption

Have your say

Emergency services are preparing to evacuate 650 passengers trapped on three trains due to East Coast Mainline disruption.

Damaged overhead electric wires in the York area are causing major disruption at the station - with passengers warned to delay travel until tomorrow.

Trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 70 minutes or revised, LNER told passengers on their website.

Tony Walker, Station manager for Acomb & Huntington, confirmed three trains were currently stopped in a series of tweets.

He said an assessment was being made by network rail to establish if overhead lines can be lifted to allow the trains to proceed.

Fire crews are assisting with welfare, lighting and plans to evacuate if required, Mr Walker said.

Emergency crews in York cc Tony Walker

Pictures show crews stood with one of the trains while assessing the damage.

The disruption is set to last for the rest of Monday.