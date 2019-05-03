Every Leeds road being closed for Tour de Yorkshire 2019 on Friday

Have your say

This is every Leeds road that will be closed for the Tour de Yorkshire on Friday, May 3.

The rolling road closures will be put in place by the police.

Parking is also banned on certain roads. Read the full details about parking restrictions here.

A656 Barnsdale

From Road Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

B6137 Longdike Lane

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

B6137 High Street

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

B6137 Leeds Road

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

A63 Selby Road

From Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

B6137 Lidgett Lane

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

B6137 Main Street

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Town End

Aberford Road to Barwick Road

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Barwick Road

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Long Lane

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Leeds Road

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Main Street

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Station Road

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Scholes Lane

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

A64 York Road

Closed from Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Thorner Lane

Closed from York Road to Skeltons Lane.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Skeltons Lane

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Coal Road

Skeltons Lane to Main Street

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Main Street

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Shadwell Lane

Closed from Main Street to Wike Ridge Lane.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Wike Ridge Lane

Closed from Shadwell Lane to Wigton Lane.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Wigton Lane

The whole

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Alwoodley Lane

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

King Lane

Closed from Alwoodley Lane to Arthington Road.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Arthington Road

Closed from King Lane to Kings Road.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

Kings Road

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

A660 Leeds Road

Closed from Kings Road to Pool Bank New Road.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

A658 Pool Bank New Road

The whole

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

A658 Main Street

The whole road will be closed.

Between 9.15am to 17.15pm

