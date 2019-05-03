Every Leeds road being closed for Tour de Yorkshire 2019 on Friday

This is every Leeds road that will be closed for the Tour de Yorkshire on Friday, May 3.
The rolling road closures will be put in place by the police.
Parking is also banned on certain roads. Read the full details about parking restrictions here.
A656 Barnsdale
From Road Leeds/Wakefield Boundary to Longdike Lane
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
B6137 Longdike Lane
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
B6137 High Street
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
B6137 Leeds Road
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
A63 Selby Road
From Leeds Road to Lidgett Lane.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
B6137 Lidgett Lane
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
B6137 Main Street
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Town End
Aberford Road to Barwick Road
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Barwick Road
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Long Lane
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Leeds Road
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Main Street
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Station Road
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Scholes Lane
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
A64 York Road
Closed from Scholes Lane to Thorner Lane.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Thorner Lane
Closed from York Road to Skeltons Lane.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Skeltons Lane
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Coal Road
Skeltons Lane to Main Street
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Main Street
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Shadwell Lane
Closed from Main Street to Wike Ridge Lane.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Wike Ridge Lane
Closed from Shadwell Lane to Wigton Lane.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Wigton Lane
The whole
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Alwoodley Lane
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
King Lane
Closed from Alwoodley Lane to Arthington Road.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Arthington Road
Closed from King Lane to Kings Road.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
Kings Road
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
A660 Leeds Road
Closed from Kings Road to Pool Bank New Road.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
A658 Pool Bank New Road
The whole
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm
A658 Main Street
The whole road will be closed.
Between 9.15am to 17.15pm