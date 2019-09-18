Every Leeds road closure ahead of the UCI Road Cycling Championships 2019

The UCI Road Cycling Championships 2019 take place this weekend and road closures are in place to facilitate the race.

Some closures will be in place for a short period of time and others will be all-day closures.

Here is the list of road closures in full:

Friday 20 10am until 11.15:

Wighill Lane

Closed from the North Yorkshire boundary to to Wetherby Road

Wetherby Road

Wighill Lane to Walton Road

Walton Road

Wood Lane to Privas Way

Privas Way

Walton Road to Boston Road

Boston Road

Privas Way to High Street

High Street

Boston Road to Market Place

Market Place

The whole road will be closed.

Westgate

The whole road will be closed.

Spofforth Hill

To boundary with NYCC

Friday 20 from 3.40 to 4.40pm:

Wighill Lane

From North Yorkshire boundary to Wetherby Road

Rudgate

From North Yorkshire boundary to Wighill Lane

Friday 20 at 12pm until 10pm Saturday 21:

The Market Place Area will be closed for more than 24 hours.

This includes the area around the Town Hall, off of the A661

Saturday 21 closures:

From 10.30am to 5pm:

Cross Street

The whole road will be closed.

The Shambles

The whole road will be closed.

Victoria Street

It will be closed from High Street to Victoria Court.

North Street

It will be closed from St James's Street to High Street

High Street

The whole road will be closed.

Westgate

It will be closed from Market Place to Crossley Street

From 11am to 12.30pm:

Hollins Hill

From the boundary with Bradford to Bradford Road

Bradford Road

The whole road will be closed.

Piper Lane

The whole road will be closed.

Westgate

The whole road will be closed.

Manor Square

From Westgate to Clapgate

Clapgate

The whole road will be closed.

Bridge Street

The whole road will be closed.

Billams Hill

From Bridge Street to Farnley Lane.

Farnley Lane

Billams Hill to boundary with North Yorkshire.

From 12.30pm to 4pm:

Wighill Lane

From the the North Yorkshire boundary to to Rudgate

Rudgate

From the North Yorkshire boundary to Wighill Lane.

B1224 York Road

From the North Yorkshire boundary to Racecourse Approach

York Road

From Racecourse Approach to North Street

North Street

From York Road to St James's Street

4661 Westgate

From Crossley Street to Spofforth Hill

4661 Spofforth Hill

The whole road will closed .

Sunday 29

Between midnight and 12pm:

Park Lane

From Burley Street to Westgate

Westgate

The whole road is closed.

The Headrow

From Westgate to Albion Street

Park Square

From East Park Square North to The Headrow

Great George Street

From Portland Street to Dudley Way

Calverley Street

From The Headrow to Portland Street

East Parade

From South Parade to The Headrow

Cookridge Street

From The Headrow to Portland Gate

Oxford Place

The whole road is closed.

Alexander Street

The whole road is closed.

Park Row

From The Headrow to South Parade

Park Row

From Northbound at lnfirmary Street

Rossington Street

The whole road is closed.

Percival Street

The whole road is closed.

Vernon Street

The whole road is closed.

St. Anne's Street

The Light car park to Cookridge Street

Portland Crescent

The whole road is closed.

Portland Gate

The whole road is closed.

Between 8.30 and 9.40:

Park Lane

From Westgate to Hanover Way

Hanover Way

The whole road is closed.

Woodhouse Square

From Hanover Way to Clarendon Road

Clarendon Road

From Woodhouse Square to Woodhouse Lane

Woodhouse Lane

From Clarendon Road to Headingley Lane

Headingley Lane

The whole road is closed.

Otley Road

From Headingley Lane to Otley Old Road

Otley Old Road

From Otley Road to Cookridge lane

Cookridge Lane

The whole road is closed.

Otley Old Road

From Cookridge Lane to East Chevin Road

East Chevin Road

The whole road is closed.

Gay Lane

The whole road is closed.

Bondgate

The whole road is closed.

Kirkgate

The whole road is closed.

Westgate

The whole road is closed.

Piper Lane

The whole road is closed.

Bradford Road

From Piper Lane to lkley Road

Ilkley Road

From Bradford Road to boundary with Bradford