'Fantastic daddy' from Leeds has died after Lamborghini crashed in Harrogate

A LAMBORGHINI driver from north Leeds has died in hospital following a crash in Harrogate four days before Christmas.

Paul Cooper, 34, of Otley, was driving a grey Lamborghini Huracan which was in collision with a white Kia Rio on Pot Bank, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate, just after 9.30am on Friday

Pot Bank, Beckwithshaw, Harrogate.

December 21.

Mr Cooper, who was the father of two young children, died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday December 29.

Mr Cooper's wife Jess said in a statement released by North Yorkshire Police: "Paul was a fantastic daddy and husband who was greatly loved by everyone around him.

"No words will ever convey how much he will be missed."

Police continue to appeal for information, witnesses and dash-cam footage of the collision

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area who may have seen the vehicles before the collision

Anyone who can help is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting reference 12180236660.

Or e mail Gemma.Brett@northyorkshire.pnn.police or hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk